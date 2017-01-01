Så mycket publik drar ditt lag

Tidningen har sammanställt publiksnittet för de lokala matcher som spelats under året.
Matcherna avser publiksnitt för hemmamatcher i grundseriematcher samt kval- och slutspelsmatcher från den 1 januari 2016 till 31 december 2016.
Inte helt oväntat toppas listan av Elit Vetlanda som är i särklass det mest publikdragande laget på Höglandet.
Saknas ditt lag i listan beror det på att det inte har funnits några officiella publiksiffror att rapportera om.
Källor: Smålands fotbollsförbund, Smålands innebandyförbund, Svenska ishockeyförbundet, Svenska basketförbundet, Smålands handbollsförbund.
Här är hela listan:
1) Elit Vetlanda (speedway) 2536
2) Vetlanda BK (bandy) 1243
3) KFUM Nässjö Basket (basket) 967
4) Tranås AIF (ishockey) 691
5) Tranås Bois (bandy) 403
6) Nässjö IF (bandy) 394
7) Boro/Vetlanda HC (ishockey) 379
8) HA74 (ishockey) 374
9) Sävsjö IBK (innebandy) 255
10) Vetlanda IB (innebandy) 220
11) Nässjö IBF (innebandy) 218
12) Sommens AIF (fotboll) 201
13) Myresjö/Vetlanda FK (fotboll) 197
14) Tranås FF (fotboll) 197
15) Nässjö HC (ishockey) 184
16) Eksjö BK (handboll) 172
17) Sävsjö IBK dam (innebandy) 153
18) Bodafors IBS (innebandy) 149
19) Nässjö FF (fotboll) 143
Aneby SK (fotboll) 143
21) IBF Tranås (innebandy) 141
22) IBF Tranås dam (innebandy) 121
23) S/W 2010 (innebandy) 111
24) Skirö AIK herr (Bandy) 107
25) IFK Österbymo (fotboll) 103
26) Eksjö HC (ishockey) 100
27) Höreda Goif (fotboll) 94
28) Malmbäcks IF (fotboll) 91
29) Nässjö Basket dam (basket) 90
IF Eksjö Fotboll dam (fotboll) 90
31) NT Bandy (bandy) 86
32) Annebergs Gif (fotboll) 85
Nässjö FF dam (fotboll) 85
34) Bälaryd/Lommaryd (fotboll) 83
35) Vrigstads IF (fotboll) 83
36) Hvetlanda Gif (fotboll) 80
37) IFK Stockaryd/Rörviks IF (fotboll) 76
38) IF Eksjö Fotboll (fotboll) 75
39) Bodafors IBS dam (innebandy) 74
40) IBK Husar (innebandy) 73
41) Bäckseda IF (fotboll) 70
Tranås FF/Torpa AIS dam (fotboll) 70
42) Sävsjö FF (fotboll) 68
43) Fredriksdal/Äng (fotboll) 64
44) Bodafors SK (fotboll) 63
Vetlanda IB dam (innebandy) 63
46) HM IS (fotboll) 60
47) Asby IF (fotboll) 59
Farstorps IK (fotboll) 59
49) Stensjöns IF (fotboll) 58
50) Torpa AIS (fotboll) 57
51) Forserums IF (fotboll) 56
52) Malmbäcks IF (bandy) 55
HM IS dam (innebandy) 55
Holsby SK (fotboll) 55
55) Skirö AIK dam (bandy) 54
Nässjö/Eksjö (handboll) 54
57) HM IS dam (fotboll) 53
58) Nässjö IBF dam (innebandy) 53
59) HM IS (innebandy) 52
60) Ekenässjöns IF (fotboll) 51
61) FC Vetlanda (fotboll) 50
Lommaryds IF dam (fotboll) 50
63) Solberga Goif (fotboll) 48
64) Adelövs IK (fotboll) 44
Hultsjö IF Atom (fotboll) 44
Näshults IF (fotboll) 44
67) Vrigstads IF dam (fotboll) 43
68) Ekenässjöns IF dam (fotboll) 40
Kvillsfors IF (innebandy) 40
70) Hultagårds IF (fotboll) 38
71) Österkorsberga IF (fotboll) 37
72) Bosnia FF Tranås (fotboll) 36
IFK Hult/Höreda Gif dam (fotboll) 36
Forserum/LSSK (fotboll) 36
75) Holsby SK dam (fotboll) 35
76) Tranås Södra FK (fotboll) 33
77) Gripenbergs BK (fotboll) 31
Sommens AIF dam (fotboll) 31
79) Skede IF (fotboll) 23
80) IBK Lokomotiv Nässjö (innebandy) 22
81) Malmbäcks IF (innebandy) ingen uppgift